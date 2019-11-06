BCA investigating officer-involved shooting at St. Paul gas station

article

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating a shooting involving a law enforcement officer at a St. Paul gas station Wednesday night.

According to a tweet from the Bureau, the officer-involved shooting took place at the corner of Kittson Street and East Seventh Street. Law enforcement sources told FOX the officer involved was a U.S. marshal, and was possibly off-duty.

The person shot suffered non-life threatening injuries and no officers were injured.

Witnesses told FOX 9 they saw an apparent undercover law enforcement agent tell a man to freeze and then shoot the man in the shoulder. Witnesses say the man was alive when emergency crews took him from the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.