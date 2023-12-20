BCA identifies woman killed in Marshall stabbing, man fatally shot by police

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officer involved in a shooting in Marshall, Minnesota, that left both the man who was shot and the woman he was found to be stabbing dead.



The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified Jamel C. Hill Moore, 41, of Marshall, as the man who was shot and killed by Marshall police officer Eric Klenken. The medical examiner also determined that Meredith Martell, 35, of Marshall, died from multiple sharp-force injuries, according to the BCA.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, around 2:40 a.m., Klenken responded to the 500 block of Brussels Court on reports of a domestic disturbance.

According to the BCA, when he arrived, a child flagged him down and directed him into a house where Martell could be heard screaming for help inside.

Upon entering, the BCA says Klenken found Martell lying on the bedroom floor of the closet with Moore on top, stabbing her.

Klenken ordered Moore to drop the knife, but he refused, and Klenken tried to stun Moore with a Taser, which appeared to have no effect, the BCA said. He then shot Moore twice.

Additional law enforcement members arrived at the home to assist with providing medical aid to the two victims, but Moore was pronounced dead at the scene. Martell died Sunday night at a hospital.

Klenken has 24 years of law enforcement experience and was placed on standard administrative leave.