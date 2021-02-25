BCA identifies officers involved in deadly Isanti County police shooting

article

Three police officers are on standard administrative leave following the deadly police shooting of man in Braham after a pursuit last weekend, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Blaine police officers Grant Breems and Tim Evens are on leave after they both fired their guns during the incident. Both men have more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. Anoka Police Officer Jake Sorteberg, who deployed K-9 Bravo, is also on standard leave.

The man killed in the incident was identified as 27-year-old Dominic Lucas Koch of St. Croix Falls. The other man who was in the vehicle, Joseph William Heroff, was charged earlier this week in connection to the carjacking and police pursuit.

According to authorities, officers began following Heroff and Koch after a carjacking outside a Blaine ninja gym. The chase continued on Highway 65, until the vehicle went off the road north of Highway 107.

The BCA states Koch and Heroff ran from the vehicle, but Heroff was soon stopped by police. Koch continued to run and at one point was hit by vehicle. Then, Officer Sorteberg deployed K-9 Bravo and Koch shot the dog. Officer Breems and Evens fired back, killing Koch.

K-9 Bravo is recovering after treatment at the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center.

The incident was captured by body cameras and dash cameras.

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the Isanti County Attorney's Office will make a charging decision.