Lineup revealed for Basilica Block Party's 2021 return

article

After cancelling last year’s event, the Basilica Block Party is back for 2021 as the Minneapolis music festival announced part of its lineup Thursday morning.

The event will run Sep. 10 and 11 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. Tickets will go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. and the full lineup will be released a day earlier.

Single-day tickets are $70 and two-day passes are $125 until Aug. 23. They can be found at Basilica Block Party’s website or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

Here are the acts expected to perform in the block party’s return:

FRIDAY, SEP. 10

Main stage

AJR

Tate McRae

JP Saxe

FOREST BLAKK

West Lawn Stage

Motion City Soundtrack

RITT MOMNEY

REMO DRIVE

Star Tribune Stage

Koo Koo Kanga Roo

26 Bats!

MAE SIMPSON MUSIC

SATURDAY, SEP. 11

Main Stage

The Avett Brothers

Spoon

RIPE

JENSON MCRAE

West Lawn Stage

Black Pumas

Jade Bird

Zach Bryan

Star Tribune Stage

Advertisement