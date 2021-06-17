Lineup revealed for Basilica Block Party's 2021 return
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After cancelling last year’s event, the Basilica Block Party is back for 2021 as the Minneapolis music festival announced part of its lineup Thursday morning.
The event will run Sep. 10 and 11 at the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis. Tickets will go on sale June 18 at 10 a.m. and the full lineup will be released a day earlier.
Single-day tickets are $70 and two-day passes are $125 until Aug. 23. They can be found at Basilica Block Party’s website or by calling 1-800-514-3849.
Here are the acts expected to perform in the block party’s return:
FRIDAY, SEP. 10
Main stage
- AJR
- Tate McRae
- JP Saxe
- FOREST BLAKK
West Lawn Stage
- Motion City Soundtrack
- RITT MOMNEY
- REMO DRIVE
Star Tribune Stage
- Koo Koo Kanga Roo
- 26 Bats!
- MAE SIMPSON MUSIC
SATURDAY, SEP. 11
Main Stage
- The Avett Brothers
- Spoon
- RIPE
- JENSON MCRAE
West Lawn Stage
- Black Pumas
- Jade Bird
- Zach Bryan
Star Tribune Stage
- DIANE (FKA DMILLS)
- The Stress of Her Regard
- BORA YORK