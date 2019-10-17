BASE jumper arrested in Menomonie, Wis. after getting parachute entangled with cell tower wire

article

A BASE jumper became entangled in a wire off a 300-foot cell tower in Menomonie, Wisconsin Thursday morning.

According to the Menomonie Police Department, officers responded to the Charter Communications cell tower just after 8:30 a.m. to rescue the jumper.

This 20-year-old jumped from a cell tower in Menomonie, only to get stuck in the wires on the way down. (Menomonie Police Department / FOX 9)

The man was identified as a 20-year-old. He called for help after his parachute tangled with the wires about 50 feet above ground.

He was rescued from the guard wire around 9:30 a.m. and was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

This BASE jumper climbed this Menomonie, Wis. cell tower and jumped, getting his parachute entangled on the way down. (Menomonie Police Department / FOX 9)

The man was arrested for criminal trespass to property.