Barron County police shooting: Green Bay Packers visit memorials for fallen officers

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Wisconsin
FOX 9

Barron County police shooting: Procession held to return killed officers

Hundreds came out to attend the return of the police officers shot and killed during a traffic stop in Barron County, Wisconsin, on Saturday. FOX 9’s Courtney Godfrey was live from Barron County with a community in mourning.

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (FOX 9) - The Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour stopped in Barron County, Wednesday to honor the lives of Officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel, who were killed during a traffic stop on April 8.

Breidenbach and Scheel, who were with the Chetek and Cameron police departments, respectively, conducted a traffic stop in Cameron based on a warrant and to check the welfare of the driver after a report of concerning behavior. Gunfire was exchanged, and the officers died at the scene. The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Glenn Douglas Perry, later died at a hospital.

Breidenbach was a huge Packers fan. The Packers apparently made a $5,000 donation in the name of Breidenbach at the Chetek Police Department.

The Packers Tailgate Tour left from Lambeau Field on Tuesday. It is the organization's 17th tour across Wisconsin, aiming to "connect with Packers fans and thank them for their support of the franchise through the years," according to the team's website.