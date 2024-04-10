'Bachelorette' Michelle Young dinner date: Taste Buds

Stephanie Hansen’s good friend, Jack Leius, has a new girlfriend – and she’s no stranger to TV. Michelle Young captured hearts as the runner-up on season 25 of "The Bachelor," and as "The Bachelorette" in 2021. And while Michelle’s love story took a few unexpected turns, she and Jack are thrilled that their paths finally crossed.

Anxious to meet Michelle and celebrate their relationship, Stephanie prepares a romantic dinner plan with Jack on the latest episode of Taste Buds. They head to Kowalski’s grocery store for ingredients, then get to work making shrimp fettuccine with spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, strawberry salad with honeyed almonds, a signature tequila cocktail, and 2019 Napa Valley red wine from Magna Carta.

Michelle has also recently launched her nonprofit, The Michelle Young Foundation, which aims to help underserved students through scholarships, educator partnerships, and special programming. The nonprofit’s first after-school program, Homework and Hoops, offers students math and literacy tutoring, basketball skills coaching, and scholarships to participate in organized activities.

Strawberry Salad with Honeyed Almonds

Ingredients:

1 cup sliced almonds

1 Tbsp honey

1 box spinach (you could also use spinach mixed greens mix)

1 cup sliced strawberries

4 oz brie chopped into bite-size pieces

2 Tbsp Strawberry Vinegar (Laconiko*) or Strawberry Shrub (Sharabs Shrubs)*

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 Tbsp honey

1/4 cup olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

cracked fresh black pepper

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Marry Me One-Pot Shrimp

Ingredients:

1 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp butter

2 cloves garlic microplaned

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 ½ cups milk

1 ½ cups chicken broth

8 oz fettuccine pasta

4 cups spinach

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 package chopped sun-dried tomatoes

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

zest and juice of half a lemon

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese plus extra to garnish

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Strawberry Margarita

Ingredients:

2 ounces tequila

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce strawberry basil simple syrup

1/2 ounce Laconiko strawberry vinegar

Strawberry or a slice of lime for garnish

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Toffee Sundae with Kahlua

Ingredients:

Vanilla or Coffee Ice Cream

Heath Bar Toffee chips

Kahlua Liqueur

Instructions are available in the video above and here.

Follow Michelle and Jack on Instagram at @michelleyoung and @jackleius, and keep up with Michelle’s foundation at @themyfoundation.

