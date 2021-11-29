Baby safe after parent's vehicle stolen in Minneapolis

Police say a child is safe after the vehicle it was in was stolen in Minneapolis.

According to officers, the 1-year-old baby was sleeping inside a vehicle when the driver made a stop at a store on Lake Street. As she was leaving the store, officers say the woman saw a person climb into her vehicle and drive off with the baby inside.

Officers responded and were able to locate the vehicle not far away near the intersection of 32nd Street East and Chicago Avenue. Inside the baby appeared unharmed and the suspect had run from the scene.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing.