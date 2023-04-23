Expand / Collapse search
Baby dies after Cannon Falls apartment fire

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:40PM
Minnesota
FOX 9

Cannon Falls fire: 3 kids, 1 mother hurt

Three children and one mother were hurt in a fire at a Cannon Falls apartment building on Wednesday.

CANNON FALLS, Minn. (FOX 9) - One of three children seriously hurt in an apartment fire last week in Cannon Falls, Minnesota has died, a medical examiner's report shows.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office reports that 10-month-old Seqouyah Kelleymae Johnson died from smoke inhalation after the fire. According to the medical examiner's report, the infant died early Friday morning, about 36 hours after the fire.

Johnson was among three children who were pulled from the smoke-filled apartment during the fire at the Cannon Valley Apartments off 1st Street North at Northgate Circle on Wednesday.

The conditions of the other two children, a toddler and a seven-year-old, are not known. As of Thursday, they were stabilized in the burn unit and placed in medically-induced comas. The children's mother was also injured trying to save her children during the blaze and treated at a local hospital.

Investigators have not yet released the cause of the fire.