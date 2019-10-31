Babies in St. Cloud NICU get decked out for Halloween

article

The smallest patients are St. Cloud Hospital arrived in time to celebrate the spookiest time of the year.

Each baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) received its own costume thanks to March of Dimes volunteers. The babies' families will get to keep the costumes.

Among the costumes included a mermaid, a ladybug, Superman and a strawberry.

"We are fortunate to have March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program available for the parents. The support, educational opportunities and connections made with other families going through the same things are invaluable," said Diane Pelant, Director of NICU, in a statement.