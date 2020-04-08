Authorities investigating 3 possible arson fires in one night in Duluth, Minnesota

Authorities are investigating three fires that took place within a span of hours in Duluth, Minnesota as possible arson.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, at about midnight on April 8, crews were called to a fire at a vacant house at 213 Mesaba Avenue. When crews arrived, they knocked down the fire on the first and second stories and in the attic. There was no one inside the house, and no firefighters were injured. The fire is being investigated as suspicious. The damage is estimated at $25,000.

While firefighters were working to contain that fire, another fire was reported on the roof of Memorial Park Apartments at 605 North Central Avenue at 12:38 a.m. According to officials, the fire had been set on a lower level roof and had burned into the roof structure.

Duluth police officers were the first on scene and attacked the roof fire with dry chemical extinguishers until firefighters arrived. Authorities said firefighters had to overhaul a part of the roof by cutting away roofing material and insulation. Damage is estimated at $2,500. There were no firefighter injuries.

Finally, at 1:30a.m., a fire was reported at 11 South 16th Avenue East. When crews arrived, they found a fire on the front of the two-story duplex and on the porch roof. Another fire crew responded and knocked the fire out until more firefighters arrived on scene. Officials said the fire was intentionally set, and damage is estimated at $10,000. There were no firefighter injuries and no one was inside the structure at the time of the fire.

All three fires are being investigated by the Duluth Fire Marshal's office. Any information or questions can be directed to the Fire Marshal at 218-730-4398 or 218-730-4399.