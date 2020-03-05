Authorities identify man who died after being tased by police in St. Cloud

article

Authorities are identifying the man, who died after being tased by police in St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office, 41-year-old David John Beckes died in the incident. The cause and manner of death still have yet to be determined. Toxicology tests are pending.

Beckes lived at an apartment at 23 Wilson Avenue S.E. in St. Cloud. Around 3:16 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a reported assault at the apartment. The caller told officers that before the attack Beckes was unresponsive and appeared to have a seizure. Police forced their way into the home. In their attempt to take him into custody, officers deployed at least one Taser. Beckes became unresponsive. An ambulance took him to St. Cloud Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are checking to see if the Taser cameras captured any portions of the incident.

A woman received minor injuries from the assault. One officer also suffered minor injuries during the attempted arrest.

The officers involved are on standard administrative leave per protocol.

The case is under investigation by the BCA. Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses and the officers.