Man dies after being tased by police in St. Cloud, Minn.

Police say a man died after being tased by police during a call in St. Cloud, Minnesota and apparaently suffering a medical episode.

According to officers, they responded to the 10 block of Wilson Avenue SE for a call for an unresponsive man around 3:16 p.m.

While en route, a woman called saying the man was now awake and possibly having a seizure. The woman then later told officers the man was becoming aggressive and had assaulted and choked her.

When officers arrived to the apartment, no one answered the door of the apartment. Police eventually forced their way in. After entering the apartment, it's not clear what happened but police say they were forced to use a Taser while taking the man into custody.

Police say the man became unresponsive at that point and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The woman who called 911 was found in the apartment with minor injuries from the attack. One officer also suffered minor injuries during the arrest, police said.

The Minnesota BCA is now working to conduct an investigation into the death. The officers involved in the case have been placed on paid administrative leave, as per protocol.

St. Cloud police officers do not have body-worn cameras.