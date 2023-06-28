Authorities raid Moorhead apartment in search for fugitive wanted in murder continues

article

Law enforcement is searching for a man they believe is responsible for a fatal shooting in Becker County earlier this week.

Michael Dwayne Croud, 40, is wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of 35-year-old David Wayne Hanks Jr. According to court records, law enforcement responded to a call on June 25 and found Hanks on the ground with several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness allegedly told law enforcement Croud opened the passenger door, reached over the front seat, and shot the man multiple times before taking off, a criminal complaint said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said law enforcement executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in Moorhead Tuesday night to search for evidence in the shooting and to locate Croud. However, he was not there.

Before the murder, Croud was already a wanted fugitive. The Minnesota Department of Corrections said he violated his supervised release after serving prison time for an assault in Moorhead. He hasn't been in contact with his supervisor since at least June 5.

Anyone with information about Croud's whereabouts is asked to contact the Becker County Sheriff's Office at 218-847-2661. The sheriff’s office added anyone who aids or harbors Croud will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.