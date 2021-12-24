Austin police fatally shoot man following over 24-hour standoff, BCA investigating

article

Police in Austin, Minnesota shot and killed a man outside a gas station Thursday night after an over 24-hourlong standoff.

The Austin Police Department said the incident began around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday when officers were dispatched to the area of 7th Street Northwest and 8th Avenue Northwest on a report of a man walking in traffic holding a knife.

Officers located the man, who they say was armed with a machete. They tried to get him to comply with their commands, but when he did not, they followed him into an apartment on the 1200 block of 4th Avenue Northwest.

Several officers deployed their Tasers while attempting to take the man into custody, but they were ineffective. The man retreated further into the apartment and reportedly threatened to hurt other people.

Police said additional law enforcement officers responded to the scene, including trained negotiators. Over the next over 24 hours, officers attempted to negotiate with the man. They used pepper gas and "less lethal foam impact munitions" several times, but those proved ineffective, according to a news release.

Police shot and killed a man at Kwik Trip gas station Thursday evening in Austin, Minnesota.

At 6 p.m. on Thursday, officials scaled back the police presence to only uniformed officers monitoring the situation. Two and a half hours later, the man exited the apartment complex and walked to the Kwik Trip gas station on Oakland Avenue West. Officers followed him.

Police said the man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, confronted the officers in the parking lot. At one point, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man.

Officers rendered medical aid to the man, but he died at the scene.

Advertisement

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the deadly shooting. The Rochester Mayo Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim.