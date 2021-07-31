Woman dies after shooting in Austin, Minn.

An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in Austin, Minnesota.

Police responded to a 911 call just before 2 a.m. on the 100 block of 10th Street NW for the shooting. At the scene, police found a woman who had been shot and seriously hurt. They rushed her to the hospital where she later died.

The medical examiner is now reviewing the death. Officers say they don't believe the shooting was a random incident nor a danger to the public.