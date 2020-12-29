ATV, fish house go through ice on lake near Brainerd, Minnesota

Authorities in northern Minnesota are warning people to check the ice thickness before venturing out onto lakes after an ATV and a fish house broke through the ice on a lake near Brainerd over the weekend.

Around 6:15 p.m. Sunday, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a call that an ATV and a fish house had broken through the ice on Platte Lake, according to a news release.

Two people were able to get out of the water and to the shore. Their ATV and fish house are still in the lake.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people that ice thickness varies from lake to lake and can change overnight. People should check the thickness of the ice before venturing out onto the lakes this winter.