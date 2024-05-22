ATV crash near Rice leaves 71-year-old man dead

article

A crash involving a car and an ATV near Rice, Minnesota left a man dead on Monday afternoon.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that its deputies responded to a report of a crash in Langola Township at about 1:30 p.m. in the 17000 block of 5th Avenue Northwest.

First responders then found a 2002 Mazda 626 had crashed into a Honda Ranchman ATV.

The rider of the ATV, Frank Andrew Hohmann, 71, of Rice, was found lying on the east side of the road suffering from critical injuries. He was then pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Mazda, a 54-year-old man from South Haven, was not injured.

Investigators say they then learned the driver of the Mazda was northbound on 5th Avenue NW when he saw a cat run into the road in front of him. He then swerved right to avoid the cat, drove on the shoulder for a short distance, and then returned to the roadway, according to the sheriff's office.

The Mazda driver told law enforcement that he then saw Hohmann "on the ATV for the first time immediately in front of his car" driving north in the northbound traffic lane, according to the news release. When the Mazda driver tried to stop, he was unable to avoid crashing with Hohmann's ATV.

Deputies say they did not detect any signs of impairment from the Mazda driver at the scene of the crash.