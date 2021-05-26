Attracted to taxidermy, mountain lion shatters window to enter San Bruno home
SAN BRUNO, Calif. - Now that you've digested that headline, San Bruno police issued a press release about a mountain lion who apparently broke through a glass window to enter a home.
Officials believe the cat was attracted to several big-game taxidermy trophy heads mounted to the walls of the home's interior. The ferocious feline broke and entered the residence located on the 200 block of Ross Way at around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Police said the homeowner managed to shoo the animal away. Upon a search of the premises, the mountain lion was unable to be located.
Fortunately no one was injured in this highly-unusual incident.
Police said mountain lion sightings are common, but this was definitely out-of-the ordinary.
They offered these tips from California Department of Fish and Wildlife:
Mountain lions typically pose little threat to humans, and generally avoid any human interaction. People who live in mountain lion habitat can take precautions to reduce their risk of encountering a mountain lion.
- Deer-proof your property to avoid attracting a lion’s main food source.
- Remove dense vegetation from around the home to reduce hiding spaces.
- Install outdoor lighting to make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.
- Do not leave small children or pets outside unattended.
- Always remember –Mountain lions are wild animals, and their behavior may be unpredictable.
- Do not hike, bike, or jog alone. Do not hike, bike or jog at dawn, dusk, or night.
- Stay alert on trails. Keep a close watch on small children and off-leash pets.
- Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.
- DO NOT RUN. Stay calm. Do not turn your back. Face the animal, make noise, and try to look bigger.
- Do not crouch down or bend over.
- If a lion attacks, fight back. Research on mountain lion attacks suggests that many potential victims have fought back successfully with rocks, sticks, garden tools, and their bare hands. Try to stay on your feet. If knocked down, try to protect your head and neck.
- If a mountain lion attacks a person, immediately call 911