Attorney: Bentley may have malfunctioned before fatal Orono crash

Crime and Public Safety
ORONO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Orono man who is charged with driving his car nearly 100 mph while impaired, killing two young men, was back in court Monday.

James Blue made a virtual appearance where his attorney said they want to look at the possibility the Bentley malfunctioned that night in July. They are waiting for accident reconstruction, which will take many weeks, according to Blue's lawyer, Fred Bruno.

Sam Shuneman, 24, and Mack Motzko, 20, were killed in the crash.

