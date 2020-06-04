Attorney Ben Crump: 'Pandemic of racism' took George Floyd's life

During powerful remarks on Thursday, civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of George Floyd, said that though Floyd survived the coronavirus pandemic, it was another pandemic that took his life.

Floyd was remembered in Minneapolis during a ceremony Thursday morning.

A day before, the autopsy report for George Floyd was released, showing Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the autopsy said he was asymptomatic and his lungs showed no damage from the virus. Floyd had tested positive despite contracting the illness several week prior and Crump said he had recovered.

"Because of the coronavirus pandemic, we have to stay on a strict schedule, and we all have to do this social distancing," Crump explained at the funeral. "But I just want to put it on the record, Reverend Al, it was not the coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd."

Ben Crump vowed for justice at the memorial for George Floyd on June 4, 2020.

"It was that other pandemic that we're far too familiar with in America," added Crump. "That pandemic of racism and discrimination that killed George Floyd."

Crump promised everyone at the funeral that he will work to bring justice for Floyd. The four officers involved in Floyd's death have been fired and are now facing charges.