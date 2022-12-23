Attempted theft at Edina Macy's leads to confrontation, gun pointing incident

Four real-life Grinches have been charged with theft and first-degree aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing from a Macy’s in Edina in the days leading up to the holidays.

According to police, on Dec. 15, at around 9:42 p.m. officers were called to Macy's located at Southdale Center on the report of a robbery where a gun had been pointed at the store’s loss prevention team before leaving in an SUV.

Upon arrival officers found one of the females, later identified as Jean Rose Kosher outside the store picking up belongings, and she was detained for questioning.

A victim told police that he worked for Macy's loss prevention and earlier he observed a group of two females and two men enter into the store, select items, and exit the store without making any attempt to pay.

When he attempted to stop the men as they exited the store, he was unsuccessful.

He then attempted to grab a bag from one of the females and multiple items fell onto the sidewalk outside of the store. One of the items that fell from the bag was a handgun, according to the victim.

One of the females allegedly picked up the gun and pointed it directly as him, with one of the males in the group yelling to "shoot him," according to surveillance footage.

As he backed away, the two men and one female got into an SUV and drove away, leaving behind Kosher.

Video surveillance from the store’s record management system identified those leaving the scene in the SUV as Helena Rose Nickaboine, Brian Deandre Ward-Dye and Ermaine Lewis Burke.

Macy’s provided an itemized receipt of what was stolen, and the total loss was for the amount of $2,187.98.

Nickaboine is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail.

A warrant has been requested for Burke and Ward-Dye.