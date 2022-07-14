Attempted Apple Store theft at MOA leads to chase, innocent bystander tased

An attempted theft at the Mall of America Apple Store Wednesday led to a chase and an innocent bystander being tased before the suspect was caught and arrested.

Bloomington police were called to the Apple Store at 7:43 p.m. and encountered the alleged suspect, who they say resisted arrest and fled on foot.

According to authorities, a mall patron witnessed the resistance and attempted to assist the officer, but was struck by a Taser probe in the process. He did not report any injuries.

The suspect was able to make his way out of the mall but surrendered to officers who responded to the area in marked squad cars.

The suspect has been arrested for gross misdemeanor theft, gross misdemeanor obstruction and fleeing on foot.