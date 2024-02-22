No service? AT&T phone outage: What we know, and when service could be restored

article

AT&T cell phone users across the United States reported service outages on Thursday morning. Tens of thousands of customers reported disruptions to their home phone, internet and mobile phone services, according to Downdetector. The outages began around 2:30 a.m., according to a graph shown on the website that tracks outages.

Downdetector also showed a spike in reported T-Mobile outages around 4 a.m. According to Fox Business, a Verizon spokesperson told them customers are only experiencing issues when trying to contact users who have AT&T, which operates FirstNet.

There is no official word from AT&T at the time.

Multiple posts on social media have been reported from users not being able to use their phones from locations across the country.

AT&T's statement

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning. We are working urgently to restore service to them. We encourage the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored."

Some employees at FOX 9 in Eden Prairie have also reported not being able to use their devices for calls, texts or to connect to Wi-Fi, while others have had success connecting to Wi-Fi and making phone calls and receiving messages and emails.

Here’s what’s known about the cellular outages reported.

AT&T phone outage

Downdetector.com, an outage tracking site, showed thousands of outages reported starting around 3 a.m., mostly impacting mobile phone users.

Outages were reported in many major U.S. cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, and Philadelphia.

AT&T appeared to have the most reported outages, followed by Cricket, Verizon, T-Mobile, Boost Mobile and others, according to Downdetector.

iPhone ‘SOS’ only – what does it mean?

During the outage, iPhone users reported seeing SOS or "SOS only" in the status bar.

This means the device isn't connected to a network, but the phone users can still make emergency calls.

Law enforcement and officials nationwide are sharing information on how to call in for emergency services if 911 is not working for you.

Ready Fairfax says the Fairfax County 911 center is still operational. They suggest calling from a landline or asking a friend or family member to call 9-1-1 on your behalf.

When will service be restored?

As of this writing, it's unclear when service will be restored. Check back for updates.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.