Atomic Data CEO Jim Wolford dies

article

Jim Wolford, the CEO, co-founder, and co-owner of Minneapolis-based Atomic Data died Friday, the company announced.

Wolford founded the tech company in 2001 and ran it up until his death.

"Jim’s philanthropy, kindness, and compassion were unmatchable. Through his companies he contributed millions of dollars to the arts, mental health, cancer research, veteran support, refugees, disabled persons, youth programs, homeless shelters, food banks, green energy, and many others,' the company said in a statement.

He leaves behind a wife and two sons.

Atomic Data announced the general manager will oversee business operations with support from the company co-owners Larry Patterson and Dr. John Dowdle.