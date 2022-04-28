Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Polk County
12
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:00 PM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from WED 3:49 PM CDT until FRI 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 6:42 PM CDT until THU 7:15 PM CDT, Lincoln County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Lincoln County
Flood Warning
until FRI 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County

Arson investigation opened in Blaine, witnesses saw man with jug before flames

By Nick Longworth
Published 
Blaine
FOX 9

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Blaine law enforcement officials are investigating a possible arson after a home was reportedly set on fire Wednesday afternoon.

On April 27, the Blaine Police Department were called to a house fire on the 10700 block of Lincoln Street. 

According to police, witnesses reported observing a man suspiciously walking around the house prior to the fire. One witness described seeing a man throw something through a rear basement window of the home and hearing glass break prior to it starting. Another witness described seeing a jug of some sort sitting on the windowsill just prior to seeing flames.

One of the witnesses chased a subject as he called 911 to report the incident. After arriving, officers were able to take the suspect into custody, who was booked into the Anoka County Jail on two felony first-degree arson charges. 

The home was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries reported.