Arrest made in deadly Nov. 1 shooting of man driving with wife in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota have made an arrest in connection with a deadly Nov. 1 shooting of a man who had been driving with his wife in the Highland Park neighborhood.

The St. Paul Police Department announced Thursday they have arrested a 25-year-old White Bear Lake man in connection with the shooting death of David Lee, 32, of Oakdale. He has not been charged.

The shooting occurred on Nov. 1 around 2:15 a.m. on the 1300 block of Davern Street. A woman had called police saying she and her husband were shot while driving their car. The woman had been shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital. Her husband, Lee, died on the scene.

At the time, police did not believe the shooting was random.