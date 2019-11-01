1 dead, 1 injured after couple shot while driving in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood

article

St. Paul Police say they are investigating a fatal shooting on the 1300 block of Davern Street in the Highland Park neighborhood early Friday Morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., a woman called police saying she and her husband had been shot while driving a car. The woman was shot in the leg and was transported to the hospital. Her husband, who was driving the car at the time of the shooting, died at the scene.

Police do not believe this is a random shooting.

This is St. Paul's third homicide of the week and the 27th of the year.

Police are still investigating and no one is currently in custody.