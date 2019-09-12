Arrest made after man dies nearly a month after assault in downtown Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police announced Thursday they have arrested a suspect in connection with a murder of a man who died nearly a month after he was assaulted in downtown Minneapolis in late July.

On July 28 at 1:36 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man down on the 100 block of 5th Street South and found Aleksandre Sambellashvili, 42, unconscious on the floor.

Sambelashvili was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with a head injury. He died on Aug. 23, nearly a month later after the assault.

Investigators identified a 28-year-old man as a suspect. They arrested him on Thursday and booked him into the Hennepin County Jail for probable cause murder.