Armstrong High School band to compete at Outback Bowl alongside Gophers

The Gophers football team won’t be the only Minnesota representatives at the 2020 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida on New Year’s Day.

Armstrong High School announced Monday that its marching band will perform at the 2020 Outback Bowl between the Gophers and the Auburn Tigers.

Along with the football game, the Outback Bowl also hosts an annual mass band performance featuring as many as 15 high school bands and over 300 dancers each year.

This year will be Armstrong High School Marching Band’s fourth trip to the Outback Bowl, which Band Director Todd Burkholder calls, “a highlight for students.”

The band was named Grand Champions of the 2012 Outback Bowl Festival.

The band will play the halftime show at the football game as well as march in the Outback Bowl Parade on New Year’s Eve and the Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom parade.

“Armstrong High School has an incredible fine arts program and we couldn't be more proud of the effort of our students and marching band staff,” Principal Erick D. Norby said. “They represent Armstrong High School in a very positive and community-centered way, and we look forward to their New Year's Day performance at the Outback Bowl.”