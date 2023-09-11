Arkansas 7-year-old makes 2.95-carat diamond discovery on her birthday at state park

article

A 7-year-old Arkansas girl celebrating her birthday on a trip to the state's Crater of Diamonds State Park took home a big present after she found a nearly 3-carat diamond.

Arkansas State Parks said in a social media post that Aspen Brown of Paragould was visiting the Pike County park with her family to celebrate her birthday, when she spotted a 2.95-carat golden brown diamond in the park's north search area.

The park noted Brown's find is the second-largest brown diamond found this year at the park, and said that someone found a 3.29-carat brown diamond in March of this year.

Crater of Diamond State Park allows the public to search for diamonds, and has a "finders-keepers" policy if a lucky visitor happens upon a gem.

Crater of Diamonds State Park is one of the few locations in the world where the public can search for real diamonds. (Arkansas State Parks)

On the state park's website, it says that visitors have 37.5 acres to scavenge for diamonds on the eroded surface of an ancient, diamond-bearing volcanic crater.

While Brown's find was exceptional, the largest diamond ever found at the park comes in at an astounding 16.37-carat white gemstone following the Crater's establishment as a state park in 1972.

Park officials said that more than 35,000 diamonds have been found at the park since it became a state park.

