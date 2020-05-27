Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis resumes celebrating Mass Wednesday amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis is holding mass again for the first time in months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Walz administration agreed to allow places of worship to open at 25 percent occupancy starting Wednesday so long as they adhere to social distancing and public health guidelines. Worship services will be capped at 250 people.

The mass began at 8 a.m. at Transfiguration church in Oakdale. A spokesperson for the Archdiocese said worshippers will be seated together by household, and movement within the church will be limited to prevent the possible spread of germs.

Worshippers will still receive Holy Communion during the mass, with special requirements to keep worshippers safe. Details regarding those special requirements have not been released.