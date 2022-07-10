One dead, another wounded after gunfight in Apple Valley

article

A gunfight between two groups of people in Apple Valley has left one person dead and another wounded, according to the Apple Valley Police.

Police say they responded to 911 calls about people firing guns at each other on the 900 block of Oriole Drive at 6:23 p.m. Saturday, and arrived to find two victims inside a home — one was dead, and the other wounded. Paramedics took the injured victim to the hospital.

Witnesses told offices that a vehicle had fled the scene before their arrival. Fox 9 photojournalist Vanshay Murdock saw investigators focused on a car with windows that appeared to have been shot out.

Erin Maye Quade, a State Senate Candidate running in the DFL primary for District 56, said on Twitter that the shooting happen on her block.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of the crime scene as they continue their investigation.