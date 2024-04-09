Apple River stabbing trial: Prosecutors ask jurors consider lesser charges

Prosecutors requested Tuesday that jurors be allowed to consider lesser charges in the trial of Nicolae Miu for the 2022 stabbing on the Apple River in Wisconsin.

Miu faces a count of first-degree murder for the death of Isaac Schuman and four other counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the other four victims injured that day.

Tuesday, the prosecution asked the judge to allow jurors to also consider second-degree intentional homicide; first-degree reckless homicide; second-degree reckless homicide for count one. For the other four counts, prosecutors requested jurors hear attempted second-degree homicide; first-degree recklessly endangering safety; second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

It's relatively standard in major cases, like homicides, for jurors to have lesser counts included in charges.

The defense attempted to argue against the move but ultimately the judge sided with prosecutors, citing the law that doesn't give opposing counsel the ability to challenge the inclusion of lesser charges.

Testimony wrapped up in the case on Tuesday. Closing arguments are expected on Wednesday.