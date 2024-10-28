Apartment residents say they haven't seen mail delivered to new building

The Brief Residents at an apartment in Minneapolis say they haven't seen mail delivered yet since the building opened. Those living at Pearl Apartments say they aren't sure why mail is not getting to their boxes. FOX 9 has reached out to the USPS for further comment.



In the three to four months that Minneapolis residents have called the Pearl Apartments their home on Chicago Avenue, many have told FOX 9 that as of Monday they have yet to receive any mail.

What they’re saying

"It’s extremely annoying, obviously, not getting your mail," resident Jeff Brummett said. "Sometimes we’re past due on our bills because we don’t get it in time."

According to residents, the USPS is not delivering their mail, because residents were told a key for the mailbox was lost.

It’s unclear if a lost key is truly to blame, and when reached on Monday, USPS was unable to shed any light on the situation.

"I think that’s a bunch of baloney, if you ask me," resident Katie Henning told FOX 9.

"That’s been the excuse for three months," Brummett said.

What’s next

In the meantime, residents have been forced to take matters into their own hands.

"Every week we have to go to the post office to go get our mail, and that’s kind of ridiculous," Henning said.

"It’s an issue because everybody doesn’t have transportation," resident Maurice Buckingham said. "Some people are handicapped, some people don’t drive, some people can’t go to get mail as easy as others. It’s a bad deal."