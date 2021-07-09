Apartment fire in Minneapolis displaces more than 40 residents

A fire at an apartment building in Minneapolis displaced around 44 people and left 22 apartments unlivable, Thursday night.

Minneapolis Fire officials say they responded to the apartment at 1414 Plymouth Avenue around 10:07 p.m. to find flames coming from a third story apartment.

Crews began to fight the fire and search every apartment for possible victims. Fire crews using aerial ladders took two residents to safety.

None of the residents needed medical attention and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is working with the displaced to help find them a place to say.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation.