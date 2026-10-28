Anthony Edwards needs knee ‘cleanup,’ will undergo procedure this week

The Brief Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards will undergo an arthroscopic procedure this week to "cleanup" his right knee, according to team officials. Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said on Wednesday that imaging in the knee had changed in recent days, and the team wanted to address the issues for the sake of his long-term health. A timeline for his return has yet to be determined, and updates are expected to be provided by Wolves officials once the procedure has been completed.



Minnesota Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly says Anthony Edwards will undergo a knee "cleanup" after imaging showed an issue the team "wanted to address quickly."

Anthony Edwards knee injury

What we know:

News broke late Tuesday that Ant would need work on his right knee to return to fully healthy while playing.

On Wednesday, Connelly clarified he will undergo an arthroscopic procedure within the next 24 hours after imaging showed an issue, citing the team’s only concern was his long-term health and noting the issue was not related to a meniscus.

Addressing concerns from fans as to why any injury was not taken care of in the offseason, Connelly noted that the team monitored his health over the summer, but imaging had changed following a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"The most recent imaging, we've had a bunch of imaging since this summer, and it changed as of yesterday. I mean, there's always the ability, he wants to play tonight. He looked pretty good the other night having the 47 [points], but we're just concerned about his long-term health," Connelly told media. "We want to make sure we put him in his best position to be the best version he's gonna be for a long time."

A timeline for his return has yet to be determined by team officials, despite multiple conflicting reports from other media outlets.

"With Anthony, all he wants to do is compete, so he's doing his kick and screaming, but we're pretty confident that he'll get out there when he's right," Connelly said on Wednesday. "We don't know when it's gonna be, but we don't think it's going to be something that's going to cost the season."

Updates are expected to be provided by Wolves officials once the procedure has been completed.

Big picture view:

If Edwards misses two months, he will not be eligible for NBA postseason awards, and is not likely to be eligible for a supermax contract extension.

What's next:

The Wolves host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night at Target Center.

Edwards’ injury means the Timberwolves will need more from Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bones Hyland, among others.

Meanwhile, Donte DiVincenzo is still working his way back from a torn Achilles in the playoffs last year, and there is no timetable for his return yet, either.