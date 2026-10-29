Anthony Edwards has successful knee procedure, expected to make full recovery

The Brief Anthony Edwards had a successful arthroscopic procedure on his right knee Thursday, team officials said. There is no timetable for his return, but he's expected to miss up to two months. The Timberwolves lost to the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night in his first game out of the lineup.



The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Thursday Anthony Edwards had a successful procedure on his right knee.

Anthony Edwards knee surgery

What we know:

Reports emerged Tuesday that Edwards needed an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, and would miss up to two months. Tim Connelly said at the team’s shootaround on Wednesday morning that after seeing recent imaging on Edwards’ right knee, he needed a "cleanup."

What we don't know:

Team officials said Thursday Dr. Craig Bennett performed an arthroscopic procedure for a debridement. He is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timetable for his return.

Connelly said the team’s only concern was his long-term health, and noted the issue was not related to a meniscus.

Timberwolves lose first game without Edwards

Why you should care:

The Timberwolves missed their star player Wednesday night against the Golden State Warriors. They trailed by double digits most of the night before a comeback came up short in a 119-114 loss to the Warriors to fall to 3-2 on the season, after a 3-0 start.

In four starts this season, Edwards is averaging 33.3 points on 48.1% shooting, 4.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.8 minutes per game.

Edwards will be determined to get back on the court as quickly as possible, both to qualify for end-of-season awards, and to possibly be eligible for a future supermax contract extension.

What's next:

The Timberwolves host the L.A. Clippers on Friday night.