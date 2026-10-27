Anthony Edwards to miss up to 2 months due to right knee procedure

The Brief Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is having an arthroscopic procedure done on his right knee, and will miss up to two months. Edwards has helped lead the Timberwolves to a 3-1 start, and had 47 points in an overtime loss at Cleveland Monday night. If he misses two months, Edwards will not be eligible for postseason awards.



The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a 3-1 start, but are now without their best player for up to two months.

Anthony Edwards right knee injury

What we know:

FOX 9's Pierre Noujaim has confirmed Anthony Edwards will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee and miss up to two months.

Edwards had 47 points in 41 minutes Monday night in the Timberwolves’ 127-125 overtime loss at the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Edwards had averaged more than 33 points per game over the Timberwolves’ first four games, including 45 points in the Timberwolves’ season-opener at Miami, and 26 points in their home opener on Sunday.

Edwards dealt with right knee issues much of last season, missing 21 regular season games. He also suffered a hyperextension of his left knee during last year’s playoffs.

What we don't know:

If Edwards misses two months, he will not be eligible for NBA postseason awards, and is not likely to be eligible for a supermax contract extension.

It’s a massive blow to a team that has aspirations of making a deep playoff run, after adding LaMelo Ball and Jonathan Kuminga in the offseason.

Timberwolves host Golden State Wednesday night

What's next:

The Timberwolves host the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night at Target Center.

Edwards’ injury means the Timberwolves will need more from Ball, Ayo Dosunmu, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Bones Hyland, among others. Donte DiVincenzo is still working his way back from a torn Achilles in the playoffs last year, and there is no timetable for his return.