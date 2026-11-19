The Brief St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her outlined a new plan to clear two homeless encampments in the city. The L'Orient encampment is set to be cleared on Dec. 8, while the Randolph encampment is set to be cleared Dec. 15. St. Paul officials said the total investment in clearing the camps will cost about $2.83 million.



St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her laid out a new plan to address homelessness in the capital city, and it includes clearing two encampments next month.

St. Paul's new homelessness plan uses old tactics

Camp clearings announced:

Despite an encampment closure at Pig's Eye Park earlier this summer that was widely deemed unsuccessful, Mayor Her said more camp clearings are set to happen before the end of the year.

"To keep the public safe and accessible. Encampments will be closed citywide. Since this summer, we've been clear that we would close the remaining encampments by the end of the year," Mayor Her said, "These sites are not safe for the people staying in them, for our neighbors, for the workers who respond to them."

What's next:

Authorities say the L'Orient encampment, located near L'Orient Street and Maryland Avenue East, will be cleared on Dec. 8.

The Randolph encampment, which is near the Waterford Bay Apartments at the intersection of Shepard Road and Randolph Avenue, has a clearing date of Dec. 15, St. Paul officials say.

By the numbers:

Mayor Her announced she is redirecting $1.6 million from downtown housing conversions to specialized shelter beds.

The city will also allocate $150,000 to support long-term shelter and housing planning, officials say.

These latest allocations, plus the approximately 1 million directed before the Pig’s Eye closure in August, brings the total investment to $2.83 million.

Health and fire hazards

Why you should care:

Newly-confirmed St. Paul Fire Chief Jeramiah Melquist said the makeshift heating sources are creating "serious fire hazards and toxic smoke."

"Since Aug. 5, 2026, our crews have responded to 206 incidents at Randolph and 118 incidents at Lorient, a combined 324 responses," Chief Melquist said. "Every response requires personnel and resources, while our crews continue serving the rest of the city."

City officials also cited winter exposure, sanitation problems and difficult emergency access as reasons for the planned camp closures.

The backstory:

The St. Paul City Council unanimously approved an $11 million plan in October with three parts. One part would create a 60-day window to provide services before any encampments are closed.

The plan would establish a temporary indoor shelter that would operate this winter, followed by a permanent tiny home-style shelter that involves turning warehouses into housing.