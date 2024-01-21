Anoka-Hennepin teachers' union reaches tentative deal with school district

Early Saturday morning, the Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota (AHEM) teachers' union and the school district reached a tentative deal after an 18-hour mediation session.

Negotiations started at 9 a.m. Friday and lasted until 3:01 a.m. Saturday.

In an email to union members, the negotiation team said, "Please know that this agreement could not have been reached without all the hard work that each and every one of you put into this contract campaign over the last couple of months."

A summary of the tentative agreement will be submitted to the union executive board, where it has to be approved. If the deal is approved, members of AHEM will decide whether to accept it and a ratification vote will be scheduled. If the union accepts the deal, the school board will vote on the contract.

The union has canceled the rally scheduled for Monday.

The Anoka-Hennepin school district said final approval of the contract could happen as soon as Feb. 26.