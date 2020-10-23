Anoka-Hennepin middle and high schools to move back to online learning on November 4

District officials say middle and high school students will shift back to distance learning starting November 4 as local COVID-19 numbers surpass a threshold.

The district says while older students will move online, hybrid learning will continue for elementary students.

School leaders say the shift follows guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health.

Officials also say they decided to wait until November 4, nearly two weeks from Friday, to give parents time to make new arrangements.

While hybrid learning will continue for elementary students, the district says schools will be closed on November 2 and 3.

As the learning models shift, district officials are also reviewing plans for the district's second trimester. They plan to make an announcement by November 24 on that.

