Anoka Co. Sheriff has 'no appetite' to help Minneapolis if it abolishes police department

The Anoka County Sheriff says his agency has “no appetite” to help the city of Minneapolis after nine members of the City Council voiced their support for disbanding the department Sunday.

Sheriff James Stuart said the Minneapolis City Council should, “be mindful that numerous other law enforcement agencies have responded to support them, to restore order, to protect their citizens and to return peace to their city during recent tragic days.”

Stuart added the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office joined Minneapolis “in disgust over the way in which George Floyd lost his life,” but warned that nixing the police department could dampen further relations.

“If they choose to eliminate their police department through defunding operations without a realistic plan, they must also choose to live with the consequences of their decisions. We are one of many agencies who have no appetite for going back to their city to restore order again; especially if their decision is to actively compromise the safety of the city,” said Stuart in the Facebook post.

Stuart said he hopes “cooler heads” will prevail and create “realistic” answers for policing in Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey voiced his opposition for abolishing the police department in a statement Sunday, but nine members of the council make for a supermajority, which means Frey's veto could be overturned.

Here is the full statement from the Sheriff:

The members of the Minneapolis City Council should be mindful that numerous other law enforcement agencies have responded to support them, to restore order, to protect their citizens and to return peace to their city during recent tragic days. We did this while joining our communities in disgust over the way in which George Floyd lost his life and in hopes of a stronger, unified future.

There are clearly concerns to be addressed and areas to be fixed.

However, If they choose to eliminate their police department through defunding operations without a realistic plan, they must also choose to live with the consequences of their decisions. We are one of many agencies who have no appetite for going back to their city to restore order again; especially if their decision is to actively compromise the safety of the city.

Cooler heads who seek actual answers while working with their community will find realistic answers. Those who embrace impulsive actions must live with the consequences and I think we have all suffered enough from a variety of bad decisions.