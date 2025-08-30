Annunciation Church and School shooting: Principal shares words of wisdom, hope
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer addressed the church, the Minneapolis community and the world as the congregation continues to heal from the mass shooting.
Annunciation Catholic School principal: ‘Let us all walk through our truth together’
What they're saying:
Words of support were shared in a video posted on the Annunciation Catholic School's Facebook page on Saturday morning.
Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer spoke to the community about healing together and prayed for the shooting victims who are still recovering.
Principal DeBoer read the story, "We’re Going on a Bear Hunt", which conveys a message of solace and practical wisdom for when times are difficult.
"We can't go over it. We can't go under it. We've got to go through it," Principal DeBoer said. "What we're going through right now is a traumatic experience. For all of us that were there, and for all of us who couldn't be there, and for all the world that is watching us right now. When you have a traumatic experience, you can't go over it, you can't under it, you got to go through it. So let's honor each other, let's honor our needs, let's breathe, play and laugh and cry and love each other through this. Because the only way we get through this is together."
Dig deeper:
Read more about the Annunciation mass shooting:
- What we know so far - Aug. 28 updates
- What we know about the victims
- What’s known about shooting suspect Robin Westman
- Victim recalls ‘super scary’ attack during mass
- Emergency audio reveals medical response, injuries
- How you can help
- Search warrant reveals new details about the shooter
- What we know about the shooter's motive
- All stories related to the Annunciation Church and School shooting
The Source: This story uses information shared in a video on the Annunciation Catholic School Facebook page.