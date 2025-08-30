Annunciation Church and School shooting: Principal shares words of wisdom, hope

article

The Brief A message of solace and practical wisdom was shared by Annunciation Catholic School staff. Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer offered prayers as the community continues to heal. The principal read a story with a message for challenging times: "We can't go over it. We can't go under it. We've got to go through it."



Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer addressed the church, the Minneapolis community and the world as the congregation continues to heal from the mass shooting.

Annunciation Catholic School principal: ‘Let us all walk through our truth together’

What they're saying:

Words of support were shared in a video posted on the Annunciation Catholic School's Facebook page on Saturday morning.

Annunciation Catholic School Principal Matt DeBoer spoke to the community about healing together and prayed for the shooting victims who are still recovering.

Principal DeBoer read the story, "We’re Going on a Bear Hunt", which conveys a message of solace and practical wisdom for when times are difficult.

"We can't go over it. We can't go under it. We've got to go through it," Principal DeBoer said. "What we're going through right now is a traumatic experience. For all of us that were there, and for all of us who couldn't be there, and for all the world that is watching us right now. When you have a traumatic experience, you can't go over it, you can't under it, you got to go through it. So let's honor each other, let's honor our needs, let's breathe, play and laugh and cry and love each other through this. Because the only way we get through this is together."

