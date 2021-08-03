Animal Humane Society reopens programs and services to public

article

The Animal Humane Society is preparing to fully reopen this week, including welcoming walk-in visitors to adoption centers.

There will be a lot to choose from as the Minnesota Animal Humane Society restarts its transport system, rescuing dogs from the south.

"Over our three sites in Coon Rapids here, Golden Valley and Woodbury, we adopted 39 animals out," said Astrid Roed with AHS. "We put another 14 on hold that weren’t ready to go that day or they couldn’t bring them home that day, so we put them on hold."

Those looking to adopt can come to any location during business hours and are asked to wear a mask.

"Minnesota has such a great culture of adoption," Roed said. "People want to have pets, they want to help rescue and save and bring an animal that doesn’t have a home into their home."

Training classes are also returning to all locations, including Golden Valley, Woodbury, Coon Rapids, and St. Paul.

Volunteer applications have also reopened and, in just a few weeks, opportunities will become available at each of the three shelter locations. AHS will also welcome new foster volunteers.

Additionally, the intake and veterinary center lobbies are reopening, and by August 9, the lobbies will be accessible to people with appointments. Vet center clients must wait in the lobby while their pets are being examined by our veterinary teams. AHS said it is continuing to explore when it’s feasible to let the public back into vet center exam rooms and start offering owner-attended euthanasia services.

Finally, education programs will return to in-person this September.

Whisker Whirl, one of the organization's biggest fundraising events, will be held Thursday, September 30, at Quincy Hall in Northeast Minneapolis. Tickets go on sale August 16.