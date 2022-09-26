Angry Taco Bell patron sentenced for deadly hit-and-run crash in Brooklyn Center

The woman who hit and killed an elderly woman with her car, in a moment of apparent frustration at a Taco Bell in Brooklyn Center last summer, will serve prison time.

Fifty-nine-year-old Tammy Renae Olson was sentenced to four years behind bars for criminal vehicular homicide for the crash on June 1.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness told police that Olson was in a black Audi, yelling at him for not moving through the Taco Bell drive-thru fast enough, shortly before she sped off and struck 84-year-old Joyce Acosta in the crosswalk at Xerxes Avenue North and Bass Lake Road. Olson was arrested hours later at her home in Brooklyn Center.

Acosta suffered serious injuries and died about a week after the hit and run.

Speaking with police, Olson claimed Acosta had run out in front of her after she left the restaurant. However, police said Olson admitted to leaving the scene after the crash and that she had been drinking prior to the incident.

Olson pleaded guilty to charges earlier this month.