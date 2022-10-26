Amoxicillin shortage being felt in Minnesota

Just in time for a winter spike in illnesses, three major drug manufacturers are reporting shortages of the popular antibiotic, Amoxicillin.

The medication is commonly used to treat bacterial infections, like ear infections, in kids. The majority of the supply problems were found to be in the liquid form of the medication.

Clinical pharmacist Keith Karsky says they've been feeling the impact of the shortage at St. Cloud-based CentraCare's clinic, urgent care, and emergency department.

"Any supply issue for something like this is concerning," said Karsky, "what we are seeing is that some of these strengths are coming and going."

He tells FOX 9 he is monitoring the situation daily.

"The pharmacy might not have that strength, but they may have another strength so they will recalculate the dosage," said Karsky.

If that's not an option, Karsky and his staff are prepared to work with providers to find another alternative medication. They can also work with families to locate another pharmacy that may have the correct dosage of the drug.

"We do all we can to pivot to what the best option is," said Karsky.

FOX 9 reached out to CVS, one of the largest pharmacy chains in the country. They tell us they are seeing isolated supplier shortages of certain dosages of the medication and are working with manufacturers to replenish the supply as quickly as possible.