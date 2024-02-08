In the week after federal investigators began looking into a fire in Golden Valley that may have specifically targeted politically conservative operations, the Center of the American Experiment is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of anyone involved in what it believes to be arson.

The bulk of the damage hit conservative businesses on Jan. 28 — the Upper Midwest Law Center on the third floor, plus the American Experiment and Kendall Qualls’ Take Charge on the first.

"The second floor was completely unmolested. Nothing happened there at all. And so it was targeted specifically in this corner and now on the top corner of the third floor," Qualls told FOX 9 at the time. "As Americans and as Minnesotans, we need to start elevating our standards once again, that this stuff is not okay regardless of your political persuasion."

The ATF and FBI are not yet releasing details beyond whether they suspect arson.

"The FBI is taking this case very seriously, and we hope this substantial reward will help them catch the people responsible," said John Hinderaker, President of Center of the American Experiment, in a statement announcing the reward. "The free flow of ideas does not work when one side resorts to violence. We want these people caught and are willing to offer this reward to make it happen."