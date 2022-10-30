CANCELED: AMBER Alert issued for missing toddler in Apple Valley

The Minnesota BCA has canceled an Amber Alert for a missing toddler, who police believe was taken by a non-custodial parent in Apple Valley on Sunday.

The Amber Alert was issued Sunday night around 10 p.m. and was canceled Monday around 4:45 a.m. The BCA said the child is safe, and the suspect is in custody.

In a news release on Monday, Apple Valley Police said officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute at 5:22 p.m. Sunday. It was reported the 911 caller's 2-year-old child was taken by his biological father, who did not have parental rights and was prohibited by a court order from having any sort of contact with the boy or the child's mother.

Police's investigation led them to a home in St. Paul, where police located the suspect's vehicle parked nearby. The father nor the child were at the home.

Then, in the early morning hours of Oct. 31, police found the child and his dad at an address in Minneapolis. The father was arrested without incident and booked into the Dakota County Jail.

The child was unharmed and has been reunited with his mom.

The investigation into this case remains active.