Al's Breakfast in Dinkytown reopens dine-in services for vaccinated customers

article

An iconic Dinkytown restaurant is welcoming diners back -- as long as they're vaccinated.

Al's Breakfast has been closed to dine-in service for more than a year, doing takeout only during that time. Friday morning, it finally welcomed customers back inside.

The restaurant posted on social media that because their space is so small they don't want diners to share it with people who are unvaccinated.

As usual, there was a line out the door and the chairs were full when FOX 9 stopped by Friday morning.